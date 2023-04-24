A road rage incident at an In-N-Out drive-thru in Santa Clarita shows adults and teens yelling and throwing unknown substances.

Video captures wild In-N-Out drive-thru fight in Santa Clarita where bleach and juice are thrown

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Deputies were called after the occupants of two separate vehicles got into a road rage altercation at an In-N-Out drive-thru.

The incident occurred at around 12:30 p.m. at an In-N-Out near Old Road and 5 Freeway in Santa Clarita.

The video captures the whole fight, and shows two women get out of the front car and begin throwing unknown substances at the car behind them. Then, several people get out of the second car, including two adult women and kids that appear to be teenagers, and begin yelling at them.

One of the women from the first car then throw another unknown substance at the teenager as he gets back in the car.

And then two teenagers run out of the second car and throw unknown substances as well.

Yelling between the two sides continues for a few minutes as employees and bystanders intervene.

No arrests were made and no injuries were reported.

It is not entirely clear what started the road rage, but it appears that a minor car incident may have occurred before the scuffle.