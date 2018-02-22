Santa Clarita Valley International School lockdown lifted after threat investigation, student detained

EMBED </>More Videos

According to sheriff's officials, a 15-year-old student was detained on charges of making criminal threats, after he was overheard by classmates saying he was going to "shoot up the school and students." (KABC)

By
CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities said Santa Clarita Valley International School in Castaic was placed on lockdown Thursday as deputies investigated a "possible threat." Shortly after noon, the lockdown was lifted and parents were allowed to pick up their children, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station.

According to sheriff's officials, a 15-year-old student was detained on charges of making criminal threats, after he was overheard by classmates saying he was going to "shoot up the school and students."

A classmate who overheard the threat Wednesday notified a parent who then contacted the school Thursday morning. School administrators then realized the student wasn't in school and contacted police.

The school was placed on lockdown as deputies initiated a search for the student off campus. The student was eventually located at near his home in Piru. He was transported and booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station, according to deputies.

Deputies said no weapons were recovered.

The student has since been released to his mother and cited to appear in court.

No injuries were reported at the school, located at 28060 Hasley Canyon Rd, deputies said, but panicked parents raced to the campus fearing the worst.

"Teachers and sheriffs surrounded the school, which means they would have been in the line of fire, and they were willing to take that fire for my kids," said parent Erin Kotecki Vest, through tears. "I can't thank them enough."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school lockdownCastaicLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
More News