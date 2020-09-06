Santa Monica Mountain trails closed through Labor Day after hiker dies amid heat wave

All trails in the Santa Monica Mountains in Malibu are closed through the Labor Day weekend after a hiker's apparent heat-related death.
It happened at 2 p.m. Saturday when the 41-year-old woman was at Tapia Park in Malibu Creek State Park, according to Lt. Greg Evans of the Malibu-Lost Hills Sheriff's Station.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, Evans said. Her identity has not been disclosed.

RELATED: Crowds pack SoCal beaches over Labor Day weekend as dangerous heat wave bakes region

The woman started hiking at 8 a.m. Saturday, said Malibu Search and Rescue Team Leader David Katz.

"A few hours later, she suffered a reported seizure,'' Katz said. "CPR was initiated and performed for 20 to 30 minutes before she was
pronounced.''

She died at 2:10 p.m. according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

An advisory closing the trails added that Malibu Search and Rescue responded to several heat-related rescues.

"PLEASE DO NOT #HIKE IN THIS #HEATWAVE," Malibu Search and Rescue tweeted.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. Monday.

What is causing the heat wave in California?
City News Service contributed to this report.
