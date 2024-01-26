Shooting in Santa Monica leaves man dead; suspect at large

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Santa Monica that left one man dead.

It was reported around 10:25 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of 29th Street at Ocean Park Boulevard.

It's unclear what prompted the shooting, but according to the Santa Monica Police Department, the victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Eyewitness News was at the scene Thursday afternoon as the investigation was unfolding and captured detectives examining a black Mustang, which is believed to be the victim's vehicle.

"He definitely did not look good," said one witness who saw the victim after the shooting.

It's unclear if police are searching for a single suspect or multiple suspects but investigators say the person or persons responsible remain on the run.

"The safety of our community is our top priority and we are committed to maintaining a strong presence in the area," said SMPD in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The area near 29th Street has been closed off as police continue their investigation. People are being asked to avoid the area.

Meanwhile, anyone with information the shooting is urged to contact authorities.