Suspect in custody following shooting in Santa Monica

Saturday, July 8, 2023 5:44AM
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect is in custody following a shooting in Santa Monica Friday night, although it's unclear if anyone was shot.

Gunfire erupted around 9 p.m. in a parking lot near Ocean View Park, prompting a search for a gunman, police said.

Los Angeles police arrived to the scene to assist in finding the suspect.

A person was seen getting treated in an ambulance, but it's unclear if they were shot. It appeared the person suffered minor injuries.

Further details were not immediately released.

BREAKING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

