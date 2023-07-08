Suspect in custody following shooting in Santa Monica

A suspect is in custody following a shooting in Santa Monica Friday night, although it's unclear if anyone was shot.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect is in custody following a shooting in Santa Monica Friday night, although it's unclear if anyone was shot.

Gunfire erupted around 9 p.m. in a parking lot near Ocean View Park, prompting a search for a gunman, police said.

Los Angeles police arrived to the scene to assist in finding the suspect.

A person was seen getting treated in an ambulance, but it's unclear if they were shot. It appeared the person suffered minor injuries.

Further details were not immediately released.

