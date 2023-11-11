WATCH LIVE

Santa Monica honors military veterans with ceremony including helicopter flyby, concert at pier

Saturday, November 11, 2023 10:19PM
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Santa Monica of Friday honored the men and women of the U.S. military with its biggest Veterans Day event ever.

The fourth annual celebration once again took place on the Santa Monica Pier.

It featured a flyover by Army Chinook and Black Hawk helicopters, a West Point Drill Team demonstration and a performance by the 300th Army Band.

"When you actually see what a military spouse goes through, the time that a solider puts in... just to have one day or someone say 'Thank you for your service,' or a day where you're celebrated, it means a lot," said Army Warrant Officer Jonathan Carpenter.

"Just giving them a big smile and a thank you any day of the year is always appreciated," said Santa Monica Mayor Gleam Davis. "They and their families have sacrificed so much on our behalf."

