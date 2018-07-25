LAPD seizes fake Adidas merchandise worth more than $200K in Santee Alley

EMBED </>More Videos

Los Angeles police seized fake Adidas clothing estimated to have a street value worth more than $200,000 during a raid at a Santee Alley store, officials announced Tuesday. (@LAPDMarcReina/Twitter)

By and ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles police seized fake Adidas clothing estimated to have a street value worth more than $200,000 during a raid at a Santee Alley store, officials announced Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Police Department served warrants on three distributors and arrested two people as part of the bust.

Among the products seized were fake soccer jerseys, which saw a boom in counterfeits possibly due to the FIFA World Cup tournament. Officials from Adidas flew to Los Angeles to monitor the crackdown.


Detective Rick Ishitani said the goods were not necessarily fakes made in China and there is suspicion some were made in LA.

The shopping area in downtown Los Angeles' Fashion District has a long history of peddling imitation goods.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
counterfeitsports equipmentclothinglapdraidDowntown LALos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Cranston Fire: Crews continue to battle 4,700-acre blaze in Idyllwild
Divers search for drowning victim's body in Echo Park Lake
Loved ones remember woman killed at Silver Lake Trader Joe's
Friend surprises man with 1st beach trip after staying home 20 years
Andre Ethier retiring after 12-year career with Dodgers
MAC Cosmetics giving out free lipstick on Sunday
Teen infected with hookworms after walking on Florida beach
Fire or possible explosion reported outside US Embassy in Beijing
Show More
OC attorneys trying to clear name of convicted murderer
VIDEO: Driver threatened, dragged in Brooklyn road rage fight
Former Fontana gym employee arrested in sex assault on co-workers
Oscar theft suspect ordered to stand trial
Former airline pilot sentenced for flying while intoxicated
More News