Saugus Café is being recognized for being the oldest operating café in Los Angeles County

SAUGUS, Calif. (KABC) -- The Saugus Café will be honored at a plaque dedication ceremony this weekend in recognition for being the oldest operating café in Los Angeles County,.

The café first opened in 1886 and many locals have been going to the café for years.

Dennis Thompson was born and raised in the area and has fond memories.

"A lot of us who were born here or raised in this area, we have fond memories of going to Saugus Café," Thompson said.

Thompson is also part of the local Clampers organization with his buddies. They say the history at the café includes a little bit of Hollywood.

Charlie Chaplin, Clark Gable, John Wayne and Frank Sinatra are just some of the stars who would dine at Saugus Café. Aside from having big Hollywood names dine at Saugus Café, it has always been a gathering place for the locals.

Todd Rheingold from Canyon Country has been coming to Saugus Café for about 10 years. He's been going to this café nearly every day.

"They know me. It's like the TV series 'Cheers,' everybody knows your name," Rheingold said.

Customers like him are creatures of habit. He orders the number six, which is pancakes, sausage and bacon. He substitutes fruit for eggs and sits in the same seat.

"I try, I even text the waitress Brenda that I'm coming and she puts a reserved sticker on the table so that's kind of nice," he said.

The good food and friendly service definitely are reasons why they're still operating after 136 years and getting a dedication plaque.

"I feel... I don't know what to say but I feel really good," said Alfredo Mercado, the current owner of Saugus Café.