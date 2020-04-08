Man arrested in Saugus after allegedly assaulting his mother over hiding toilet paper

Deputies responded to a home at about 3 a.m. Monday over a reported family disturbance. An argument between Adrian Yan and his mother turned violent after he accused her of hiding toilet paper, according to the Santa Clarita Valley sheriff's station.
"Family disturbance calls can start out over small things, and then they escalate," the sheriff's station said on Twitter.
Further details regarding the incident were not immediately available.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has expressed concern over the possible increase in domestic violence during the coronavirus pandemic.
The arrest comes as toilet paper has become harder to find in stores. In these challenging times, even fights over toilet paper can turn violent.