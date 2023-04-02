A SoCal school bus driver is being hailed as a hero for rescuing nearly two dozen middle school students from a burning bus.

SoCal school bus driver being named hero after saving students from fire on board

THERMAL, Calif. (KABC) -- A Coachella Valley school bus driver is being celebrated as a hero for rescuing nearly two dozen middle school students from a burning bus.

It happened in the city of Thermal on Friday morning.

Video shows that nothing but ash and the skeleton of a totally burned out bus remain following the fire.

The driver quickly pulled over after noticing flames and smoke pouring from the back.

The driver started pulling out all 23 students one by one.

The driver was shaken up but refused medical treatment.

The students on board all made it to school, where they were greeted with breakfast and emotional support staff.