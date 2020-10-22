Lockdown ordered at high school in South LA after police respond to report of man with gun

A report of a man with a gun on Thursday morning prompted a lockdown at Augustus Hawkins High School in South Los Angeles as officers conducted a search for the suspect, authorities said.
In a tweet, the Los Angeles School Police Department announced the lockdown shortly after 8 a.m. at the campus in the 800 block of West 60th Street.
"Staff reports seeing a suspect point a gun at another person in front of the location," police said on Twitter. No gunshots or injuries were reported.
The suspect being sought was described as wearing a black shirt, gray pants and white shoes.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
