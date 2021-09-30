School police shoot armed man near South LA campus, officials say

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man allegedly armed with a weapon was shot and wounded by school police in South Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon after officers responded to a report of the suspect causing a disturbance near a middle school, officials said.

Los Angeles School Police Department officers responded at about 1:15 p.m. to a call about a man causing a disturbance toward students, staff and parents near George Washington Carver Middle School, located at 4410 McKinley Ave., according to the department.

When officers arrived to the scene, the man allegedly confronted them with a weapon. Police said a short foot pursuit ensued about two miles north of the school into a neighborhood, where the man was shot.

Video from AIR7 HD showed a large presence by police and firefighter-paramedics at the scene. The suspect was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Police said the suspect's weapon was recovered, and that no one at the school was injured.

Further details about what led up to the shooting were unavailable.

The Los Angeles School Police Department provides police services to the Los Angeles Unified School District.

City News Service contributed to this report.

