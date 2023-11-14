Police are responding to a report of a threatening phone call made to Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, and similar calls may have been made to several other schools in the area.

Police investigating reports of threatening calls made to several schools in San Fernando Valley

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are responding to a report of a threatening phone call made to Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, and similar calls may have been made to several other schools in the area.

According to police, a man called the school on Riverside Drive, claiming he was going to "shoot up" the campus.

AIR7 HD was above the scene Tuesday afternoon and captured several police officers on school grounds.

Police said there was also a report of a call made to Bishop Alemany High School in Mission Hills that mentioned a shooting and a possible suspect in the area.

Another call was reportedly made to Agoura High School in Agoura Hills, but details weren't immediately available. Investigators believe the same person may be behind the calls though they are working to confirm. Out of an abundance of caution, authorities are responding to all three schools.

All three campus have been placed on lockdown.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.