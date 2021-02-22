School uniforms back to booming business as some students return to in-classroom learning

TEMPLE CITY (KABC) -- The school uniform business is booming again, as some students return to in-class learning. And now, those uniforms have a new clothing item in the collection... face covers.It's the middle of February and for some kids the first day of school is closing in. And that means shopping for supplies, including uniforms."The school uniform I'm most excited about because my shorts don't fit," said Jeff Boquecosa"I'm really excited to get a backpack and uniform because I haven't worn it for a year," said Sasha Sepulveda.While these kids are ready, parents are not; many are scrambling to get all the supplies, and stores like CKW in Temple City are helping. Like so many businesses CKW has been hit hard by the pandemic. Seeing at least some kids at a local Catholic school head back is a huge relief."My phone has been ringing off the hook. We've had customers sign up for appointments; we have customers waiting outside to come into the store to shop. It's a very exciting time," said Lauren Hernandez, CKW.School is in session for some and everyone, even many students are hoping it will soon be in session for everyone.