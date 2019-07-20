Science

Astronauts take a look back 50 years to moon landing

By Zach Ben-Amots
WAPAKONETA, Ohio -- Saturday marks exactly 50 years since Apollo 11 landed on the moon. In astronaut Neil Armstrong's hometown, the anniversary is being celebrated with those involved in both the history and the future of space travel.

"I had the privilege of flying and having the perspective of looking back at the earth from space, from 300 miles up," said astronaut Michael "Bueno" Good. "And it's just a beautiful sight to look back at this planet."

"You know, you're perspective changes a little bit," said astronaut Sunita Williams. "You're not really worried about waiting in line for coffee or waiting in traffic."

Dante Centouri is the executive director of the Armstrong Air & Space Museum in Wapakoneta, Ohio, where they are celebrating the milestone.

"The core of this celebration is really recognizing arguably one of the greatest engineering feats in history," said Centouri. "The landing of humans on another body."

Five Ohio astronauts and one of the Navy Frogmen who helped recover Apollo 11 have been part of that celebration.

"Those boys were really getting jostled around and our job was to save the moon rocks by putting a flotation device around the capsule and then save the astronauts, then save ourselves" recalls Mallory.

The retired astronauts say civilians in space is just around the corner.

"I think we'll be flying people, either at the end of this year or very soon after that," said Good.

"I hope that happens because it does change people," said Williams. "We have only one home, this blue home that we have, and we should take care of it and take care of each other who live here."
