Experts say only about 15 percent of jobs in technology and computer programming are held by women.This week's ABC7 Cool Kid is hoping to change that.Megan Loh started a nonprofit to introduce robotics and computing to young girls - all while making science fun and approachable.Megan knew she loved science and technology at a young age. In elementary school, she was at a technology camp when she noticed a troubling trend."In the class of about 20 people, there was only one other girl besides me. And subsequent camps after that only confirmed my realization. And that made me want to make a change."The change she made was starting Gear Up 4 Youth. She started the group in 2015 to help close the gender gap in the computing industry.Her class in Fullerton from the Boys and Girls Club is learning about coding and programming and building their own robots.She and other guests she brings in hope to show girls how fun science can be - and empower a whole new generation."I don't want girls to feel discouraged - just because there are less girls inside the computing industry. And they feel like they're isolated and alone. I want them to pursue what they want to - what they're actually interested in - and pursue what they love."