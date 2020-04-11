volcano

Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano shoots ash, lava

By Enda Tarigan
Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano spewed a column of ash 1,640 feet into the sky in the longest eruption since the explosive collapse of the island caused a deadly tsunami in 2018, scientists said Saturday.

Closed-circuit TV from Indonesia's Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation showed lava flares Friday night.

The agency said that the volcano was continuously erupting until Saturday morning. A level 2 alert status remained in place, the second-highest on a scale of four.

There were no casualties reported. The 2018 eruption caused a tsunami along the coasts of Sumatra and Java, killing 430 people.

Anak Krakatau, which means Child of Kratakau, is the offspring of the famous Krakatau volcano, whose monumental eruption in 1883 triggered a period of global cooling.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencevolcanou.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
VOLCANO
Relax in a volcanic sand bath at Sojo Spa in NJ
Nik Wallenda says he feels 'relief' after volcano high wire stunt
Nik Wallenda walks 1,800 feet across active volcano in Nicaragua
Everything to know about Nik Wallenda volcano high wire special
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1st coronavirus stimulus checks will arrive this week: Sources
COVID-19: LA County extends 'safer at home' order
US surpasses Italy for highest COVID-19 death toll
Six people hospitalized after mass shooting at Bakersfield apartment complex
5.3 magnitude earthquake strikes near Yosemite, USGS says
SoCal woman, 25, recovering from COVID-19 after coma, ICU
DEA donates masks to LA hospital
Show More
SoCal Easter weekend traditions shut down amid pandemic
Burning Man canceled amid COVID-19 pandemic
Funeral via Zoom gives family closure amid pandemic
Boys and Girls Club in OC open to help kids of first responders
Boris Johnson makes 'very good progress' in London hospital
More TOP STORIES News