Science

NASA releases images of California snowpack seen from space

EMBED <>More Videos

NASA released satellite images of the immense amounts of snow California has received from the winter storms this year.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- NASA released satellite images of the immense amounts of snow California has received from the winter storms this year.

One photo shows the snowpack at the beginning of the year. The other image is of the snowpack from earlier this week, which shows a heavier amount of the powder.

The recent storms have brought on intense amounts of rain and snow, and more is on the way.

NASA also posted a tweet comparing February 15, 2018 with February 11, 2019.

The side-by-side photos show more extensive snow cover in 2019, and a greener landscape on the western slopes of the Sierra Nevada.



California Department of Water Resources statistics show that the Sierras had a snow water equivalent that was 130 percent of normal as of February 11, 2019.

It was just 44 percent of normal on Thanksgiving 2018.

Last season, on February 15, 2018, snow cover was at a mere 21 percent of normal.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sciencewinter stormnasasnowsatellitesweatherspacephoto
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chino: Deputies, ICE agents raid suspected pot grow houses
Truck overturns on freeway ramp in West Covina, spills beer cans
'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' opening dates announced
Ex-Trump campaign boss Manafort to be sentenced in tax fraud
Michael Cohen sues Trump Organization, says it owes him nearly $2M
LA City Council settles lawsuit over homeless property rights
Fired Florida police officer guilty of slaying stranded black motorist
Show More
Charlotte Russe begins going out of business sale
Eyewitness This: Long Beach aerial tram, Lebron's latest feat, Queen Elizabeth II on Instagram
Authorities seek public's help to ID girl found on Hacienda Heights trail
13-year-old girl last seen on Valentine's Day in Lancaster
Rockford shooting suspect arrest warrant issued; task force officer critical
More TOP STORIES News