EMBED >More News Videos Before-and-after aerial photographs are showing how a massive crack opened in the desert floor after the 7.1 Ridgecrest earthquake.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Take a look at this!An image shows the damage from the two powerful Ridgecrest earthquakes as seen from space.Scientists at JPL in Pasadena used radar data from satellites to produce a map showing surface displacement from the earthquakes.They show how the quakes warped the ground across dozens of square miles.Scientists will use the images to assess damage and map the new faults.