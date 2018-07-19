SCIENCE

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones debunks earthquake myths

EMBED </>More Videos

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones joined the Eyewitness New desk to explain why small earthquakes happen and what they mean in terms of predicting a bigger one. (KABC)

By and Coleen Sullivan
GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
It's always earthquake season in California.

Just last week, there were several small earthquakes. One hit Buena Park and two others were felt in Ontario.

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones recently joined the Eyewitness New desk to explain why these little quakes happen and what they mean in terms of predicting a bigger one:

Q. Are small earthquakes a predictor of a bigger one on the way?

A. No, it doesn't necessarily mean something bigger is coming. Every earthquake has a very low chance of triggering something else. It has a big chance of triggering something smaller. They're aftershocks. About 5 percent of the time, the aftershock gets bigger than the main shock and then we're followed by something bigger and we change the name and call the first one a foreshock.

Q. Is it a myth that small quakes relieve pressure from the fault?

A. Yes. They relieve stress, but they don't relieve enough stress. ... If you have small ones, you have to have big ones.

Q. Is it a myth that the weather can affect an earthquake?

A. That's absolutely a myth. ... Earthquakes are happening so deep in the earth that what's happening on the surface doesn't matter. One proof of this is that every culture in the world has a tradition of earthquake weather. But what that weather is is what they had for their most memorable earthquake.

Jones' book about earthquakes is called "Big Ones: How Natural Disasters Have Shaped Us."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
scienceearthquakesciencecaliforniastudyGlendaleLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCIENCE
Stinky 'corpse flower' expected to bloom in San Marino
Stargazers check out closeness of Mars at Griffith Observatory
12-mile-wide body of water found beneath Martian landscape
SpaceX launches 10 more communications satellites
TDIH: Armstrong becomes 1st man to walk on the moon
More Science
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News