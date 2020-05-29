Business

San Diego Zoo, SeaWorld, other San Diego theme parks request to reopen by July 1

SeaWorld, Legoland California, the San Diego Zoo and other large tourist attractions are asking San Diego County officials for permission to reopen by July 1.
SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- Theme parks in San Diego may be the first to reopen in California.

SeaWorld, Legoland California, the San Diego Zoo, Safari Park and other large tourist attractions are asking San Diego County officials for permission to reopen by July 1.

New safety measures under a plan would include reduced capacity inside the parks, employee temperature and wellness checks and masks for everyone.

Six Flags: Park reopens in Oklahoma, but SoCal's Magic Mountain could take longer
EMBED More News Videos

As a Six Flags park in Oklahoma reopens, Magic Mountain says it has prepared a guest safety plan for when California lets theme parks operate again.



Plastic shields at food stations, a six-foot separation for entry and ride lines and regularly disinfecting common touchpoints are other safety measures.

Representatives from SeaWorld San Diego, Legoland California and the U.S.S. Midway Museum and other large tourist attractions spoke with county officials over the phone for the private meeting.

The parks also said they have moved onto an official reopening request with the state.

RELATED: Walt Disney World to present plans for theme park's phased reopening

"LEGOLAND California Resort, The USS Midway Museum and SeaWorld San Diego reviewed its collective re-opening safety plan with county of San Diego officials today,'' a joint statement from the parks said. "While the attractions will all be ready to reopen on July 1 if authorized, the plan now moves on to state officials for additional review and guidance. As the San Diego attraction coalition, we were greatly appreciative to county staff for the opportunity to present our reopening plan to them today.''

Theme parks are currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic but some are looking to reopen under Stage 3 of Gov. Gavin Newsom's four-stage plan.

The theme parks have been closed since mid-March. A firm date for when California theme parks can reopen has not been set yet.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan diegotheme parktravelcoronavirustourismcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
George Floyd death: Protests held from LA to Minneapolis
Protesters enter Minneapolis police station, set fires
3 suspects arrested for murder of 28-year-old mother in South LA
Family mourns Pasadena man's COVID-19 death, days before 65th birthday
Huntington Beach teens give out masks to encourage safety
Zoom bombing and stimulus fraud: Feds seeing new crimes
Airline worker trying to survive in hard-hit industry
Show More
Thousand Oaks waterfall to close after crowds leave behind trash, human waste
What to do if you still haven't gotten your stimulus check
Fontana resident graduating from college at 69
LA pastor calls for peaceful protests against racial injustice
Rent assistance program announced for LA families
More TOP STORIES News