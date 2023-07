AIR7HD captured the crash scene after a car slammed into a home in Seal Beach Friday night.

Car slams into Seal Beach home; driver gets trapped in vehicle

SEAL BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- AIR7HD captured the crash scene after a car slammed into a home in Seal Beach Friday night.

A significant amount of damage could be seen at the home on College Park Drive.

Firefighters had to rescue the driver of the crashed vehicle, who was trapped inside.

The driver has been transported to the hospital.

No word if anyone was inside the home at the time of the crash.