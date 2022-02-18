Seal Beach police seeking man who allegedly drew gun at shoe store sale

SEAL BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Seal Beach are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of pulling out a gun at a shoe store.

The incident happened Saturday, Feb. 12, outside the Private Sneakers store on Seal Beach Boulevard.

According to police, the store had a special shoe sale which attracted a large group waiting outside to get in.

An argument ensued over someone cutting in line. During the heated exchange, a man allegedly pulled out a gun from his waistband and pointed it toward the ground while approaching the other individual.

The suspect then walked away and fled the area in his vehicle.

Anyone with information should contact the Seal Beach Police Department.
