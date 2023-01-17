Man with gun shot and killed by officers in Seal Beach, police say

SEAL BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A man allegedly armed with a gun was shot and killed by police officers in Seal Beach.

Officers responded to a call regarding a "suspicious person" in front of a residence in the 100 block of Old Ranch Road around 9:40 p.m. Monday, according to the Seal Beach Police Department.

Officers made contact with the man, who allegedly produced a gun. That's when officers opened fire.

The suspect, only described as a 47-year-old Irvine man, was taken to a hospital and later died. No officers were injured.

Police say a firearm was found at the scene. No other details were available.

