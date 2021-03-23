Seal Beach retirement community investigating after resident receives anonymous racist letter

SEAL BEACH (KABC) -- A Seal Beach retirement community is investigating an anonymous letter of hate and discrimination that was sent to one of its residents.Claudia Choi says the threatening letter was sent to her grieving 82-year-old mother and arrived on the day of her 83-year-old father's funeral, who died in February."A hate letter (sent) to my mother telling her that she needed to watch out and she should pack her bags and leave the country because she wasn't welcome in their community anymore," Choi said.The anonymous writer also made other racist statements in the letter."They said that my dad dying was good because it was one less Asian in the country."The Korean American couple started successful businesses in their community and raised four daughters, sending them all to college. Nearly ten years ago, they bought a home in the Leisure World retirement community in Seal Beach.Choi believes another resident of that community wrote the letter.The Golden Rain Foundation released a statement, saying acts of hate speech will not be tolerated. The foundation says the letter was received on Monday.The statement reads in part:"My mom and dad proudly voted in every election. They are as American as anybody else and for somebody to come after them and tell them that they are not welcome in this country is disgusting," she added.The letter comes as vigils and protests are held across Southern California to denounce the surge in hatred and violent attacks against Asian Americans."I'm sad. I'm sad that this has reared its ugly head again."The family says they plan to file a police report.