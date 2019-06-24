Search continues for 73-year-old missing hiker near Mount Waterman

ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. (KABC) -- A search is underway to locate a 73-year-old man who went missing near Mount Waterman in the Angeles National Forest after he became separated from his hiking group on Saturday.Eugene Jo was hiking with acquaintances when his group lost track of him going down a trail after having lunch."Once they realized they lost track of him, they started looking for him, as well as notifying search and rescue," said Sgt. John Gilbert with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Jo is described as a Korean man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 145 pounds, with black eyes and grey hair. He was wearing tan pants, white shirt and a tan and white hat. Authorities said he speaks limited English.Search and rescue teams throughout Southern California have joined in the search.It is the third time in the past two weeks county search and rescue teams have been called out to look for missing hikers, with each of the hikers being successfully located.