Crime & Safety

New images released of rape suspect sought in East Hollywood Metro station assault

EMBED <>More Videos

Police hope newly released images help lead to the arrest of a man suspected of raping a woman at a Metro subway station in East Hollywood.

By
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police hope newly released images help lead to the arrest of a man suspected of raping a woman at a Metro subway station in East Hollywood.

Detectives said he attacked a 60-year-old woman at the Metro Red Line station on Vermont Avenue and Sunset Boulevard two weeks ago.

Investigators said the woman stopped to ask him for directions.

He then lured her into an emergency exit "stairwell," choked, punched and raped her, police said.

RELATED: Rape suspect sought after brutal attack at Metro Red Line station in East Hollywood
EMBED More News Videos

Days after a victim was raped in a brutal attack at a Metro subway station in East Hollywood, authorities have released images of a man being sought in the case.



Newly released surveillance photos show the suspect riding public transportation. Police continue to search for him after the violent attack on March 14.

Los Angeles police released a photo and sketch of the suspect a week ago.

The suspect is described by police as a transient who has been seen in Santa Monica and may frequent the Compton area.

He is said to be a black man with brown eyes, between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing between 165 and 180 pounds. He has a shaved head, a 2-3 inch scar on his left forearm, and was wearing an earring in his right ear.

He has been seen wearing a red shirt with a Bible verse on the back that reads: "We walk by faith not by sight. That's how we roll in."

Anyone with information about the attack or the man's whereabouts is asked to call the LAPD's Northeast Division at (323) 561-3328.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyeast hollywoodlos angeles countylos angelessanta monicarapemetrosearchsexual assault
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Orange County couple find hidden camera in Airbnb rental
Proposal suggests $4 charge for driving to LA's Westside
Whipping to be restricted in California horse races
LA sheriff's deputy fights back against stalking, abuse accusations
Fontana man, 18, arrested in fatal shooting of own mother
Murder charge filed against father of missing Corona boy
Sleeping store clerk gets wake-up call from police
Show More
VIDEO: Bullets fly in Las Vegas jewelry store shootout
Fans celebrate Opening Day in big Dodgers win
Sheriff Alex Villanueva questioned over deputy cliques
Audit finds poor planning led to California DMV issues
Smoking ban, stroller restrictions coming to Disney parks
More TOP STORIES News