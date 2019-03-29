New images released of rape suspect sought in East Hollywood Metro station assault

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5213165" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Days after a victim was raped in a brutal attack at a Metro subway station in East Hollywood, authorities have released images of a man being sought in the case.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police hope newly released images help lead to the arrest of a man suspected of raping a woman at a Metro subway station in East Hollywood.Detectives said he attacked a 60-year-old woman at the Metro Red Line station on Vermont Avenue and Sunset Boulevard two weeks ago.Investigators said the woman stopped to ask him for directions.He then lured her into an emergency exit "stairwell," choked, punched and raped her, police said.Newly released surveillance photos show the suspect riding public transportation. Police continue to search for him after the violent attack on March 14.Los Angeles police released a photo and sketch of the suspect a week ago.The suspect is described by police as a transient who has been seen in Santa Monica and may frequent the Compton area.He is said to be a black man with brown eyes, between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing between 165 and 180 pounds. He has a shaved head, a 2-3 inch scar on his left forearm, and was wearing an earring in his right ear.He has been seen wearing a red shirt with a Bible verse on the back that reads: "We walk by faith not by sight. That's how we roll in."Anyone with information about the attack or the man's whereabouts is asked to call the LAPD's Northeast Division at (323) 561-3328.