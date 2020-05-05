Reopening California

Legoland, SeaWorld release plans for reopening San Diego parks

SeaWorld and Legoland have released their plans for reopening their San Diego parks after COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed.
By ABC7.com staff
SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- SeaWorld and Legoland have released their plan for reopening their San Diego parks after COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed.

The theme parks won't reopen for months based on the plan laid out by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

But once they can open their gates the parks as well as other San Diego attractions will have have new rules.

RELATED: Disney Shanghai to reopen May 11 with attendance limits

Those include: face masks for visitors, checking employees' temperatures, reducing the amount of people in the parks at one time, cashless transactions, physical distancing and constant sanitization.

The theme parks have been closed since March.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan diegotheme parklegolandseaworldreopening california
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
Garcetti says timeline unclear for when some LA businesses can reopen
Newsom says phase 2 of reopening CA to start as early as Friday
SoCal restaurants face major challenges once reopening allowed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more OC beaches reopen after approval from Gov. Newsom
Giving Tuesday: Here are 8 SoCal nonprofits you can help today
Disney to reopen Shanghai park May 11 with attendance limits
Garcetti says timeline unclear for when some LA businesses can reopen
Coronavirus: Riverside County officials consider rescinding local health orders
Newsom says phase 2 of reopening CA to start as early as Friday
Video shows officer repeatedly punching suspect in Boyle Heights
Show More
Where's my check? Answers to common relief payment questions
COVID-19: LA County officials report 58 new deaths and 1,638 new cases
SoCal Edison using tech to determine impact of COVID-19 on fire season
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
Couple celebrates love in Inglewood after destination wedding gets canceled
More TOP STORIES News