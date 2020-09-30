WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities announced Wednesday a second victim who was struck while crossing a street in Westlake Village died hours after the crash, which investigators believe may have been connected to street racing. Officials say the suspect is a member of the prominent Grossman family.
The pedestrians, who were only identified as male juveniles, were struck in the area of Triunfo Canyon Road and Saddle Mountain Drive at about 7:10 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
One of the victims died at the scene, while the other boy was transported to a hospital where he later died.
Investigators had cordoned off a crosswalk with crime scene tape, and a scooter and a set of roller blades were seen nearby the crash location.
Rebecca Grossman, 57, was arrested on two counts of vehicular manslaughter, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's. Her bail is set at $2 million.
Authorities say the suspect familial ties to the founder of the Grossman Burn Center.
Detectives are investigating whether street racing and/or alcohol were possible factors in the crash. Grossman is not cooperating with investigators, according to the sheriff's department.
An investigation is ongoing.
The above video is from a previous story.
Second boy dies in apparent street racing crash; suspect ID'ed as member of prominent Grossman family
Officials say the suspect is a member of the prominent Grossman family.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News