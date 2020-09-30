Second boy dies in apparent street racing crash; suspect ID'ed as member of prominent Grossman family

Officials say the suspect is a member of the prominent Grossman family.
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities announced Wednesday a second victim who was struck while crossing a street in Westlake Village died hours after the crash, which investigators believe may have been connected to street racing. Officials say the suspect is a member of the prominent Grossman family.

The pedestrians, who were only identified as male juveniles, were struck in the area of Triunfo Canyon Road and Saddle Mountain Drive at about 7:10 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

One of the victims died at the scene, while the other boy was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Investigators had cordoned off a crosswalk with crime scene tape, and a scooter and a set of roller blades were seen nearby the crash location.

Rebecca Grossman, 57, was arrested on two counts of vehicular manslaughter, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's. Her bail is set at $2 million.

Authorities say the suspect familial ties to the founder of the Grossman Burn Center.

Detectives are investigating whether street racing and/or alcohol were possible factors in the crash. Grossman is not cooperating with investigators, according to the sheriff's department.

An investigation is ongoing.

The above video is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
westlake villagelos angeles countycar crash
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect arrested, charged with attempted murder for Compton ambush shooting
'Healthy' college student dies from COVID-19 complications, officials say
Federal judge blocks big fee hikes for citizenship, other benefits
Walmart, Target to hold their own sale alongside Amazon
Singer Helen Reddy, known for 'I Am Woman,' dies at 78
Marine jet crashes after clipping refueling tanker in Coachella Valley
Metallica donates $250K to West Coast wildfire relief
Show More
Chaotic first debate: Taunts overpower Trump, Biden visions
Officials confirm 3 new sightings of so-called 'murder hornets'
Ventura County could soon move to red tier in state's reopening framework
Country music star Mac Davis dies at 78
Houston schools memorialize Vanessa Guillen for 21st birthday
More TOP STORIES News