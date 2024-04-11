Section of San Andreas Fault could be primed for an earthquake, study suggests

Southern Californians constantly hear about the looming possibility of the next big earthquake. Now, scientists are warning that areas around the San Andreas Fault could possibly see a strong earthquake as soon as this year.

According to a newly published study in the journal Frontiers in Earth Science, the Parkfield section of the fault in Monterey County experiences earthquakes regularly about every 22 years.

The last time the remote area was hit with an earthquake was 2004, leading scientists to keep an eye on the seismic activity there. After analyzing data from the weeks before the 2004 earthquake, scientists have seen some similar patterns that could indicate another one is coming.

There's not really a way of predicting exactly when one will strike, but some researchers believe a big earthquake could happen as early as this year.

Scientists are looking for clues like strain on rocks or seismic wave patterns, but there are hints that Parkfield is entering the final phase of its quiet dormant period.

The Parkfield area could experience earthquakes around magnitude 6.0, but its remote location means the chances of impacting people or property is low.

It's also important to remember that earthquakes on one fault could affect other faults.