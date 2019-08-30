Security guard shot near Hollywood Metro station, LAPD says

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was shot near the Hollywood Metro station at the corner of Western Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.The victim called 911, identifying himself as a a security guard, police said. He was transported to a local hospital and was expected to be OK.The suspect took off running and was seen wearing white shorts and a white hooded sweatshirt. The suspect was reported to have been carrying a gun, according to LAPD.