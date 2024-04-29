Security guard shot outside home in upscale Encino community

It happened at a home believed to be owned by a music industry executive with ties to The Weeknd.

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A security guard was shot and injured outside a home in an upscale Encino community Monday morning, triggering an investigation.

The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. on Jayden Lane near Encino Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

It happened at a home believed to be owned by Amir Esmailian, an Iranian-Canadian music executive and co-manager of singer The Weeknd.

The home is currently listed on the market for nearly $12 million.

Details about what led up to shooting were limited, but authorities said the 30-year-old was rushed to the hospital in unknown condition.

Information on a possible suspect or motive for the shooting was not available.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.