Iconic 1997 movie 'Selena' added to National Film Registry

HOUSTON, Texas -- This year's inductees into the National Film Registry include the iconic 1997 film, "Selena," which tells the inspirational and tragic story of Tejano music star Selena Quintanilla-Pérez.

The movie is a longtime fan favorite, and it was also the breakout role for actor and singer Jennifer Lopez.

According to the Library of Congress, the film became a touchstone in Latin American culture.

"Films help reflect our cultural history and creativity, and show us new ways of looking at ourselves, though movies haven't always been deemed worthy of preservation," Carla Hayden, the Librarian of Congress, said in a statement. "The National Film Registry will preserve our cinematic heritage, and we are proud to add 25 more films this year."

The national library said this year's selections date back nearly 120 years.

The library has selected movies for preservation because of their cultural, historic and artistic importance since the registry began in 1988. This year's picks bring the total number of films in the registry to 825.

Other inductees include "Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi," "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring," and "A Nightmare on Elm Street."

AP News contributed to this report.
