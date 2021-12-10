feel good

For 1st time, 2 Latinos from San Fernando Valley presided over both House, Senate on same day

Both lawmakers grew up in Pacoima.
Sen. Alex Padilla and Rep. Tony Cárdenas make history in Congress

WASHIINGTON (KABC) -- There was a history-making moment in Congress this week.

For the first time ever, two Latinos from the San Fernando Valley presided over both the U.S. House and Senate on the same day.

Senator Alex Padilla and Congressman Tony Cárdenas led the historic moment on Tuesday.

Both lawmakers grew up in Pacoima. They took to Twitter to share their excitement.



"Such a meaningful moment that I am proud to have shared with my friend," wrote Padilla.

Cárdenas called it a "truly emotional moment."



Cárdenas made history when he became the first Latino elected to represent the San Fernando Valley in Congress.

In Dec. 2020, Gov. Gavin Newsom nominated Padilla to replace Vice President Kamala Harris in the Senate.

