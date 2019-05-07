Serial killer trial: Survivor of knife attack testifies against accused SoCal killer

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The survivor of a knife attack by a suspected serial killer described her ordeal for the first time in court on Monday.

Michelle Murphy, now 37 years old, testified that she was awakened by someone on top of her and stabbing her with a knife.

The defendant, 43-year-old Michael Gargiulo, is accused of a crime spree that began in 1993. In the present trial, he is charged with the murder of Maria Bruno in El Monte and Ashley Ellerin of Hollywood. Ellerin at the time had been dating actor Ashton Kutcher, who prosecutors say will testify at the end of May.

Serial killer trial: Jury hears disturbing details of murder of young women, including Ashton Kutcher's date
EMBED More News Videos

Disturbing details were revealed in the murder trial of alleged serial killer Michael Gargiulo, accused of murdering several young women, including one who was set to go on a date with actor Ashton Kutcher. Warning: Details in this story may be disturbing.



Murphy testified that she grabbed the blade of the knife to fend off the attack and ultimately was able to kick her assailant off the bed. It happened in April 2008.

She testified that Gargiulo said nothing during the stabbing, but as she chased him out of the apartment he said, "I am sorry."

Investigators say that Gargiulo cut himself in the fight with the victim and left behind key DNA evidence.

Prosecutors say it took 15 years to catch the Gargiulo because he was such a sophisticated predator, careful not to leave physical evidence behind. He was able to access Murphy's apartment by climbing up to a second-floor window without a ladder and then slicing a window screen.

A former boss, Gustavo Bone, testified that Gargiulo boasted that he was skilled in martial arts and forensic science.

Prosecutors say that Gargiulo never stole from the homes he broke into and never sexually assaulted his victims.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelestrialmurderstabbing
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
Show More
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
More TOP STORIES News