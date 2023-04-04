A man is asking for the public's help finding his service dog he claims was stolen during his stay at a shelter in South Los Angeles.

Service dog stolen from man at homeless shelter in South Los Angeles

Kye Pireu told Eyewitness News the incident happened Friday, March 31.

He said he's homeless and that his 4-year-old Siberian Husky "Alpha" was taken from him at the shelter he's staying at on South Central Avenue.

The dog was last seen wearing a green and red leash. The owner has since filed a police report.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.