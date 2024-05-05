Stolen French bulldog found, reunited with Pasadena family

A French bulldog who was stolen from a home in Pasadena has been found and reunited with his family.

A French bulldog who was stolen from a home in Pasadena has been found and reunited with his family.

A French bulldog who was stolen from a home in Pasadena has been found and reunited with his family.

A French bulldog who was stolen from a home in Pasadena has been found and reunited with his family.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A French bulldog who was stolen from a home in Pasadena has been found and reunited with his family.

Diego the fluffy French bulldog was stolen last month when someone broke into his family's home and took him in his crate.

He was found Saturday chained to a post in Arcadia.

A 1-year-old fluffy Frenchie named Diego was taken from a Pasadena home. A mother is now pleading for his return.

That particular breed of dog has been a top target of thieves, but rarely does it involve a home break-in.

His owners say they're just glad he's back.

"He probably lost a pound or two... he was a little chunkier when he left," said Dee DeLara. "He has a bit of a limp and he is exhausted. I mean, he came home, had dinner, has been playing with my son and has been knocked out since."

No arrests have been made.