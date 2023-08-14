Disruptions in cellphone, internet service reported in SoCal high desert communities

Vandalism to fiber lines caused widespread outages in cellphone and internet service in Victor Valley, Apple Valley and Santa Clarita on Sunday.

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- Widespread outages in internet and cellphone service were reported in Victor Valley, Apple Valley and Santa Clarita on Sunday apparently due to vandalism and damage to lines.

Spectrum says its customers were impacted in Victorville and Apple Valley and work was underway to restore service. "Our lines were damaged as a result of vandalism in the Victorville area," the company said. "Our teams responded right away and we are working as quickly as possible to make the necessary repairs to the fiber cuts to restore service."

Many residents contacted Eyewitness News to report a loss in internet and cell service, while businesses lost access to services such as credit card readers.

Other providers reported outages in Santa Clarita as well. Verizon said customers were impacted in Santa Clarita, Victorville and Apple Valley "due to a third-party fiber cut earlier today."

AT &T and T-Mobile said its customers were also impacted in some of the same areas.