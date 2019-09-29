Several injured, including children, in two-car rollover crash on 60 Freeway in Pomona

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Multiple people, including some children, were transported to the hospital with injuries sustained in a violent two-car crash on the 60 Freeway in Pomona early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred around midnight on the westbound side of the freeway at Garvey Avenue, according the California Highway Patrol.

When officers arrived on scene, they found one of the cars involved overturned.

The conditions of the victims were not immediately available.

The CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.
