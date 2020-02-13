LAPD seeking more alleged victims of man accused of sexually assaulting minors

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Police Department detectives are looking for additional potential victims of a man accused of sexually assaulting minors between ages 11 and 15.

Simon Ruiz Hernandez was arrested July 23, 2019, accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

Detectives with the North Hollywood Division believe Hernandez assaulted multiple minors that lived near by him between ages 11 and 15, as well as one adult that had been victimized as a child.

The assaults were alleged to have happened near his neighborhood in the area of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Hart Street in North Hollywood. Police say he would befriend neighbors and their children. In at least one case, he was watching a child.

Hernandez appeared in court on Monday.

He is facing multiple felony counts for sexual abuse of several minors. The first known victim was 9 years old and the others were between the ages of 11 and 15 years old.

Hernandez's first alleged sexual offense happened in 2004.

His bail has been set at $2.8 million.

If convicted, he could face life in prison.

Detectives think there could be more alleged victims that have yet to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247) or L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countycrimesex assaultnanny arrestedchild sex assaultsex crimes
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Show More
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
More TOP STORIES News