LASD searching for man accused of sexually assualting woman at Culver City park

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in finding a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a park in Culver City.

Investigators said the assault happened on Dec. 22 at Kenneth Hahn Park on La Cienega Boulevard.

The victim was walking at the park when the suspect sexually assaulted her.

The sheriff's department released a sketch of the man, who's being described as a 5-foot-7 Hispanic man with a medium build and "possible skin discoloration on the right side of his face."

He could be anywhere between 20 to 25 years old. The suspect was last seen wearing a black beanie, a black hoodie and black joggers.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Special Victims Bureau toll free tip line at (877) 710-5273 or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.