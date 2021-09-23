Gunman opens fire at crowded Shake Shack in Woodland Hills

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Gunman opens fire at crowded Shake Shack

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man is in custody after police say he shot into a Shake Shack in Woodland Hills Thursday afternoon while several people were inside.

The shooting happened around noon on Topanga Canyon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The man suspected in the shooting had walked into the restaurant and asked for water, which was given to him, but then some sort of argument ensued.

Employees who saw it all happen said it seemed like there was "something off" with the shooter.

"He flicked us off, acting like he was going to pull out a gun... but actually pulled out a real gun and just started shooting at all the windows and we just all ducked really fast ," said Eli Levi, who works at Shake Shack.

Fourteen employees and five customers were inside at the time, including a 10-year-old.

The suspect fired about eight times from outside, shattering several windows, but nobody was hurt, police said.

"We're lucky. We're very lucky that no one was hit or hurt," said LAPD Detective Acevedo.

The suspect was arrested a short time later walking along a nearby alley. It's unclear if he has a criminal history or if he lives in the area.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
woodland hillslos angeleslos angeles countyarrestshootingshake shack
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Is there a fire in LA? Smoke from NorCal fires raises questions
Slain woman Gabby Petito's boyfriend indicted for bank fraud
Farmworkers march to French Laundry after Newsom vetoes bill
1 dead, 14 hurt in grocery store shooting near Memphis
Son, father arrested in East LA in connection with 3 cold case murders
Newsom visits KNP Complex, signs $15B climate bill
Father carries son's ashes on on hike of Pacific Crest Trail
Show More
California 1st to set quota limits for retailers like Amazon
Over half of CA students are reading below grade level, report says
Villanueva responds after report says cliques exist among deputies
Deadline approaching for phone companies to follow new robocall rules
Boppy newborn lounger pillows recalled after 8 infant deaths
More TOP STORIES News