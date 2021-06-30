Kayaker bitten by shark at Catalina Island, airlifted to hospital

CATALINA ISLAND (KABC) -- A kayaker was airlifted to the hospital on Wednesday after getting bitten by a shark at Catalina Island, officials said.

The attack occurred near Parson's Landing around 7:15 a.m., according to lifeguards with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital with stable vital signs and was undergoing surgery for injuries sustained to the hand.





