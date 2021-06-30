Kayaker bitten by shark at Catalina Island, airlifted to hospital

At 7:15 today Lifeguard Paramedic Rescue Boat Crews responded to a medical emergency at Parson’s Landing on Catalina Island. 1 patient sustained an injury to their hand from an encounter with a shark. pic.twitter.com/ADkqiT7Oz0 — LACoFD Lifeguards (@LACoLifeguards) June 30, 2021

CATALINA ISLAND (KABC) -- A kayaker was airlifted to the hospital on Wednesday after getting bitten by a shark at Catalina Island, officials said.The attack occurred near Parson's Landing around 7:15 a.m., according to lifeguards with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.The victim was airlifted to a hospital with stable vital signs and was undergoing surgery for injuries sustained to the hand.