NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Lifeguards on Friday afternoon caught a shark with their bare hands near Newport Beach's Balboa Pier.Dramatic aerial video from AIR7 HD shows the lifeguards approaching the shark about 1:30 p.m. after ordering all swimmers out of the water.The lifeguards then pounced on the floundering shark and dragged it onto the sand.No injuries were immediately reported.