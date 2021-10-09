Arts & Entertainment

'Shark Tank' is back for Season 13: Mark Cuban says you'll see his all-time favorite invention

By
'Shark Tank' Season 13 has Mark Cuban's all-time favorite invention

The sharks are returning to the tank for Season 13. Emma Grede, the founder of the apparel brand, Good American, is joining the "Shark Tank" regulars for the first episode.

When there's not money to be made, the sharks are all friendly with one another. However, in their world, business is business.

"It was interesting because I was expecting this kind of warm and fuzzy welcome and, you know, it was professional to begin with and then as soon as those cameras start rolling, it's game on! Every man and woman for themselves," said Grede.

Of course, veteran shark Mark Cuban sees the situation in a much different light. He felt Emma circling in their tank.

"We try to be cordial and nice. Then she proved what a savage she was because she went hard, not just at the entrepreneurs when they need to be told something, but at us as well," said Cuban. "So we pulled no punches. She was savage so we had to match her savagery!"

One of the deals the sharks are presented with involves a brand of healthy but expensive bread!

It was a tough one for Grede to consider for a deal.

"All I could think about was my grandma during that. And I thought, "Who's thinking $12 on a loaf of bread?" Grede said.

"No one," said Cuban. He did say the bread was good but "it was just mis-marketed."

As the new season rolls out, Grede will return.

And Cuban says there is plenty more to look forward to in the weeks to come.

"There are just some incredible, incredible ideas this season," he said, "and there's one, my all-time favorite invention, a cure for hiccups!"

"Shark Tank" is back Friday at 8 p.m. on ABC7.

