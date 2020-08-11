County office calling for investigation into alleged false report by Sheriff Villanueva

Sheriff Villanueva is accused of filing a conflict-of-interest report about the county CEO that he allegedly knew had false information.
By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Eyewitness News has learned that an attorney retained by the Los Angeles County counsel's office is calling on the District Attorney to investigate and prosecute Sheriff Alex Villanueva for allegedly filing a false report about the county's top executive.

Attorney Lawrence Middleton says Villanueva filed a false police report about county CEO Satchi Hamai, saying her service on the United Way's board of directors violated conflict of interest laws.

Hamai never received a salary from United Way and had resigned from its board of directors. Villanueva filed a report with the state attorney general about Hamai

Middleton says the sheriff knew the report was false.

Eyewitness News was unable to reach the sheriff for comment.
