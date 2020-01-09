Moreno Valley police discover partially burned human remains inside car

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Police made a grisly discovery in Moreno Valley Tuesday afternoon.Sheriff's deputies were called to Reche Canyon Road where they found partially burned human remains inside a car.The car was located two miles west of Locust Street. It was unknown when the vehicle caught fire. It was not actively burning when deputies arrived on scene.Deputies released few details, but said the central homicide unit is investigating.