Man detained after break-in at Pico Rivera funeral home

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was detained after he allegedly broke into a funeral home in Pico Rivera.

The break-in happened on Washington Boulevard near Rosemead Boulevard Tuesday evening, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputies surrounded the building before the man was detained.

Authorities could not say exactly how he got inside or what he might've been trying to steal.

Nobody else was believed to be involved.