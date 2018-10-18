Sheriff's deputy airlifted in unknown condition after being shot, wounded in Adelanto

EMBED </>More Videos

A San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputy was shot and wounded in Adelanto, the agency said.

By and ABC7.com staff
ADELANTO, Calif. (KABC) --
A San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputy was shot and wounded early Thursday morning in Adelanto, the agency said.

According to sheriff's spokeswoman Cindy Bachman, the deputy was conscious after being airlifted to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton in unknown condition.

News video from outside the hospital showed the deputy sitting partially upright on a gurney as he was wheeled into the emergency by colleagues and medical personnel.

The circumstances that led to the 2:20 a.m. shooting, in the area of Bartlett Avenue and Delicious Street, were unclear. Bachman said the deputy was struck after the shooter opened fire from an apartment building.

Reports that the suspect was barricaded inside the building were not immediately confirmed. A massive law enforcement presence, including a SWAT team, remained at the scene.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man shotshootingAdelantoSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Firefighters suing SoCal Gas over Porter Ranch gas leak
VIDEO: 5 IE high school students arrested after fight breaks out
Homicide suspect taken into custody after chase, deputy-involved shooting in IE
Plywood flies through windshield narrowly missing driver
OC surgeon, girlfriend plead not guilty in sex assault case
Suspect sought for OC, South LA doughnut shop robberies
Robinson, Plaza star in comedy 'An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn'
Dodgers win 5-2 over Brewers, take 3-2 lead in NLCS
Show More
SoCal law enforcement convene in IE for training on explosive devices
$1.6 billion renovation underway at LAX
Firefighters battle fire at vacant home in North Hills
Feinstein, de Leon hold only debate in Senate battle
Fast food antibiotic grades leave bad taste for customers
More News