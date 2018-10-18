#BREAKING Appears to be an active barricade situation with suspect who shot @sbcountysheriff deputy in Adelanto. UPDATES on @ABC7 https://t.co/hLPaZ4NfJP — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) October 18, 2018

Adelanto-deputies inv shots fired from apt. bldg & deputy struck by gunfire. Air trans to hospital; dep is conscious, extent of injuries unk — Cindy Bachman (@SBCSDcbachman) October 18, 2018

A San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputy was shot and wounded early Thursday morning in Adelanto, the agency said.According to sheriff's spokeswoman Cindy Bachman, the deputy was conscious after being airlifted to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton in unknown condition.News video from outside the hospital showed the deputy sitting partially upright on a gurney as he was wheeled into the emergency by colleagues and medical personnel.The circumstances that led to the 2:20 a.m. shooting, in the area of Bartlett Avenue and Delicious Street, were unclear. Bachman said the deputy was struck after the shooter opened fire from an apartment building.Reports that the suspect was barricaded inside the building were not immediately confirmed. A massive law enforcement presence, including a SWAT team, remained at the scene.