Sherman Oaks burglars caught on camera

EMBED </>More Videos

A Sherman Oaks neighborhood is on edge after thieves targeted their homes. (KABC)

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A Sherman Oaks neighborhood is on edge after thieves targeted their homes.

A trio of robbers struck in the Valley Vista Boulevard area Sunday afternoon. Security cameras captured three men casing a home and hopping over a fence.

They made off with bags full of property.

Within minutes, they tried to hit another house, but an alarm let that homeowner know they were on his property. He was nearby and raced home to chase them off.

"I came to the front of the house and just started screaming and yelling as loud as I could, swearing profanities that the police were coming, to get out of the house, and the police showed up about five or six minutes later," the resident said.

The robbers got away in what appeared to be a silver Infiniti.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
burglarycrimecaught on cameraSherman OaksLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News