Sherman Oaks burglars caught on camera

A Sherman Oaks neighborhood is on edge after thieves targeted their homes.A trio of robbers struck in the Valley Vista Boulevard area Sunday afternoon. Security cameras captured three men casing a home and hopping over a fence.They made off with bags full of property.Within minutes, they tried to hit another house, but an alarm let that homeowner know they were on his property. He was nearby and raced home to chase them off."I came to the front of the house and just started screaming and yelling as loud as I could, swearing profanities that the police were coming, to get out of the house, and the police showed up about five or six minutes later," the resident said.The robbers got away in what appeared to be a silver Infiniti.